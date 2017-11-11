Five SDOs suspended on poor role

Peshawar

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), Engineer, Shabir Ahmad has suspended five Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) on poor performance and failure in achieving given targets.

According to the press release issued from WAPDA House, Peshawar here Friday, the suspended were included Muhammad Imran SDO Pesco Rural Sub-Division D. I.Khan, Ikram Ullah SDO Pesco Shabqadar Sub-Division.

Zeshan Ullah SDO Pesco WazirBagh Sub-Division Peshawar, Muhammad Waseem SDO Pesco Lala Sub-Division Peshawar, Zia Ullah SDO Pesco Pabbi-3 Sub-Division.

Meanwhile, the CEO Pesco Engineer Shabir Ahmad has directed all field officers to work with zeal and honesty and achieve the given targets definitely otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

He said that departmental actions against other employees with poor performance have also been accelerated.—APP