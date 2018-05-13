Five reasons French rail battle is swinging in Macron’s favour

Paris

A month ago, President Emmanuel Macron was facing his biggest showdown with France’s trade unions. It was to be his “Thatcher moment,” some observers predicted, recalling a make-or-break time for Britain’s prime minister in the 1980s.

By taking on reforms of the debt-laden SNCF railways, Macron has thrown down the gauntlet to one of the strongest bastions of French trade unionism — the same way Thatcher did with mining unions in 1984. On April 3 rail workers launched the longest strike sequence ever for the network: stoppages every two days out of five until June 28.

Analysts agreed that if Macron backed down as a result, the 40-year-old centrist could kiss goodbye to further ambitious reforms of the civil service and pensions. CGT union chief Philippe Martinez said last week that as with every strike movement, “there are highs and lows”.

“But it has settled at a high level,” he insisted. As the disruption enters its sixth week, however, there seem more lows to worry about than highs for Martinez, with momentum clearly in Macron’s favour.

Having prevailed in his first clash with the CGT last October over changes to labour law, Macron appears to have the upper hand—for at least five reasons:—APP