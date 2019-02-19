Five PSL matches to be played in Karachi

Karachi

Five matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be played in Karachi and all necessary arrangements have been finalised for the event, said Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shallwani.

The Commissioner Karachi was addressing a press conference about the PSL matches and security arrangements, at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

He said that the security plan and transportation arrangements have been finalized for the PSL matches.

He said that all the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and concerned departments are working in close coordination with regard to PSL arrangements.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that the city of lights is being restored to its glory and Karachi will appear as a sports city.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Municipal Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman were also present.

The Commissioner said that the countrymen love cricket and Karachiites were also very enthusiastic to see the cricket matches in Karachi.

He said the Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani had also constituted a committee in regard to oversee arrangements of PSL matches in Karachi. The city will be decorated with portraits of players, he added.

He said that giant screens for PSL matches will be set up in parks and open spaces in the city so that the families could enjoy the matches.

He said people might face some problems due to arrangements of PSL matches but alternate measures will be adopted to facilitate the masses.—APP

