Five possible swine flu patients on ventilators

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday said five possible swine flu (H1N1) patients were on ventilators due to their critical condition. According to PIMS Spokesman Dr Waseem Khawaja, they had been kept in isolation as the swine flu was a highly contagious and viral infection.

The patients were being given anti-viral medication and taken care of carrying any other infection. He said they would again undergo some further medical tests aimed at monitoring their condition.

He said that 34-year Asma Faisal, a confirmed swine flu patient from Abbottabad, had been undergoing treatment at the Medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

She got admitted to the PIMS four days back with fever, intense flu and respiratory problems. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), which confirmed that she had swine flu, he added. Dr Khawaja said samples of four suspected patients were also sent to the NIH, whose results were still awaited.

The suspected patients, including Dr Rehman from Okara, Asif Jamshed from Kotli, Maria Khalid from Attock and Aamir Ali from outside Islamabad, had been receiving treatment at the Medical ICU.

Dr Khawaja advised that in case of long coughing with flu and temperature and if the symptoms remained unchanged, patients should immediately visit hospitals for medical tests of flu. He said the swine flu symptoms started showing after five to six days when a person contracted the virus.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp