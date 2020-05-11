Five policemen sacked for ‘robbing trader’

Five police officials who had allegedly robbed and beat a shopkeeper in the SITE area have been identified and terminated, it was learnt on Monday. The officials had been seen assaulting and robbing a shopkeeper in a video that went viral on social media earlier this week. Following this, a case was lodged and an investigation was launched against them. The investigation revealed that the officials were deputed at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Civil Lines. They were identified as Constables ArifHussainBhatti, KhushNayab, Danish Habib, UsamaShahid and Khalilur Rehman. CTDSSPGhulamSarwarAbro claimed that the officials were issued court notices after their actions were brought into notice. He added that they, however, did not submit their replies in court and instead fled. Subsequently, the officials have been terminated from the posts on Saturday, he stated. He further maintained that “all the accused officials were given a chance to defend themselves, but they preferred hiding over facing an inquiry.”