Five police officials found involved in running extortion racket

Staff Reporter

Five police officials have reportedly been found in-volved in extorting money from businessmen in Karachi, West Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amir Farooqi said on Friday.

Of these, three policemen namely Liaquatabad SHO Rao Shabbir, Pak Colony’s Constable Rana Saleem and Surjani’s Constable Farzand Ali have been sus-pended pending an inquiry into their con-duct.

Sharing details of the case, DIG West said that Su-per Market police had registered a First Informa-tion Report (FIR) under Sections 385 (putting per-son in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several per-sons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti Terrorism Act on the com-plaint of Syed Tabish Ejaz, an owner of a rent-a-car business.

Recently, four suspects repeatedly visited his shop, blackmailing him and threatening to destroy his business if he did not pay Rs25,000 to them on a monthly basis as bhatta (extortion).

In this regard, the accused persons received bhatta twice from him.

On May 21, one accused Rana Saleem sent a Whatsapp message to him and demanded extortion. When the complainant was paying him the extor-tion money near APWA Girls School at Dak Khana Liaquatabad, a police party reached there and ar-rested the suspect red-handed.

During interrogation, the arrested accused, Rana Saleem reportedly disclosed that “DSP Mehmood Khan is supporting such illegal activities.”

DIG Amir Farooqi said that the role of DSP Meh-mood Khan in supporting criminals in illegal ac-tivities was “gross misconduct.” Therefore, he has recommended to Additional Inspector General (AIG) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to remove him from the position.

Moreover, DIG Farooqi revealed that one inspector posted at Kharadar in South Zone was also alleg-edly involved in the extortion racket.

The senior officer said that during the initial probe, the held suspect Rana Saleem told the investigators that his relative, also named Rana Saleem, and con-stable Farzand were taking bhatta from business-men and others by threatening them.

Rana Saleem revealed that SHO Kharadar Rana Khushi is also a relative of his and has been run-ning his ‘special party’ there. Moreover, Inspector Rana Naveed and Liaquatabad SHO Rao Shabbir, also his relatives, were supporting Khushi, the in-terrogation report states.

The police investigation report also revealed that absconder policeman, Rana Saleem was also alleg-edly running a drug business in the SITE area.

The DIG West said that the arrested accused was running a gang in which girls were also being used for criminal activities.

“The held accused is running a network of crimi-nals in which five policemen were also involved,” said the DIG, adding that a “special party of police” was being used for criminal activities.