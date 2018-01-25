Five persons held for betting on cricket matches

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have arrested five persons betting on a cricket match during raid at a flat in sector E-11, a police spokesman said.

He said that a special team headed by DSP Ashraf Shah raided at the house in sector E-11/1 and arrested five persons for betting on cricket matches.

Police recovered 16 mobile phones, one lap top, two decoders, five registers and one LED from them. The nabbed persons have been identified as Zubair, Ajab Khan, Kamran, Gulfam and Farhad while further investigation is underway from them.—APP

Related