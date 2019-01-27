Five persons gang-rapped young girl

Faisal khawer Butt

Sialkot

A young girl was gang raped by five unknown accused persons in the building of a vocational training center. The police on Saturday told further that a young girl ‘A” d/o Iltaf on Friday afternoon came to a vocational training center near Govt. Sardar Begum Hospital, in the limits of the Hajipura police station, regarding a beautician course.

Meanwhile, the girl was informed by the guard of the center that her brother had come to see her. When the girl came out of the center, five unknown persons on a car and a motor cycle, forcibly put her in the car and took her to a house in Uggoki village and after gang raping her threw her near Sublime Chowk at night.

According to the affected girl the accused had made video of the incident and also threatened her to put the video on internet in case she informed the police. The police have registered a case against five unknown persons and started investigations.

Meanwhile armed men looted about 800 kg fish from a farm at gun point. The police on Saturday told further that a couple of days back 15 armed persons including Arshad, Umer Hayat, Ameen, Adil, Saleem, etc, stormed the fish farm of Muhammad Younas in Gaurian village, in the limits of the Head Marala police station.

The accused persons, riding on pick up truck and motor cycles, after making Younas as hostage at gun point looted about 800 kg fish, worth Rs 350000, and fled away. The police have registered case against 15 accused persons.

Share on: WhatsApp