Five patients of Influenza H1N1 admitted at HFH

Rawalpindi

The influenza H1N1 virus also known as seasonal flu is prevailing in the city as five positive patients of the infection have been admitted at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Talking to APP here, Medical Superintendent (MS) HFH Dr. Shehzad Ahmed said twenty three suspected patients of the seasonal flu were brought to the hospital and all of them were admitted. He said their samples were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and the reports had revealed five positive patients, eleven negative patients of the virus and seven patients’ reports were pending.

To a question, Shehzad said five patients are undergoing treatment in the Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) and one patient is under treatment in medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He said it is very difficult to detect the influenza H1N1 virus as most of its symptoms are identical to the common flu where most of the patients brought to the hospital had flu or respiratory infection and they restore to health after appropriate treatment. He told that the patients are particularly the elderly, infants and children along with those whose immunity is being compromised due to chronic diseases like diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, heart disease or any other infection.

He said the situation is not alarming whereas all the staff dealing with the seasonal flu patients have been vaccinated whereas the hospital vaccinates its staff every year in the month of October.—APP