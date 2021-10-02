Five Pakistani troops martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI – Five soldiers of Pakistani forces embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted security forces vehicle in Spinwam, North Waziristan, said ISPR in a statement.

“Resultantly 4 Frontier Corps soldiers and 1 Levies Sub inspector embraced shahadat,” the military’s media wing said.

The martyred troops include Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, Sub Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years.

A clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Last month, two terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces on terrorist hideout in Datta Khel, North Waziristan district.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of Terrorists. Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.

In August, Pakistan forces killed a terrorist in exchange of fire in North Waziristan. The forces carried out a search operation on a tip about the presence of terrorists in the Spin Wan area of North.

According to ISPR, the terrorists opened fire on the search operation team and in exchange for fire killed.

The security forces had also recovered some sophisticated weapons and ammunition near to the dead body terrorist. A search operation was underway in the area, the ISPR said.

