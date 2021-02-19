Five Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan terror attacks

QUETTA – Five troops of Frontier Corps have embraced martyrdom while two others sustained injured in two separate attacks in different areas of southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.

In the first attack, a soldier was martyred while other two others injured after a remote-controlled bomb fixed to a bike hit a military vehicle near the western bypass area of the provincial capital.

Soon after the attack, security forces rushed to the area after the blast and took victims of the blast to a hospital.

Separately in Kahan area of Kohlu district, unidentified armed men opened fire on Zaman Khan security check-post and killed at least four paramilitary soldiers. One soldier was injured in the attack that took place on Thursday.