Five outlaws held; 350 wine bottles recovered

Islamabad police have arrested five outlaws including two drug peddlers, a bootlegger, car thief and dacoit besides recovering stolen car, narcotics and valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by Inspector Asjad Altaf including Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Shah recovered 350 wine bottles from a car (LED-7911) during special checking at Lehhtrar Road. Police team arrested the car occupant Sajjad Ali and further investigation is underway from him.Â Another team headed by Station House Officer of Noon police station Inspector Nazar Qureshi arrested two drug peddlers Wadood and Mushtaq besides recovering 1.100-kilogram hashish from them.

Meanwhile, In-Charge Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad Police Sub-Inspector along with team arrested Shafique and recovered a car (ICT-AK-420) from him which was found stolen from area of Cant Police Station Rawalpindi. Another police team headed by DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah arrested a thief Asif and recovered stolen cash Rs. 2,70,0000 and other valuables from him. He took away this cash and valuables from shops after cutting their locks.—APP

