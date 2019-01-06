Five out of Pindi’s 7 dispensaries to function 24/7

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani accompanied by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited a number of health centres and dispensaries in Rawalpindi to monitor their operations and standards in medical practices.

They talked to the patients, their attendants and also inquired the staff at these health facilities about their working, problems. The health ministers asked them to give suggestions so that health system at the grass root level could be improved and accessible.

During the visit, patients and their attendants at the dispensaries located in various urban areas complained shortage of medicines, staff and above all limited time for which these dispensaries operate. The Provincial health minister with the consent of the Federal Minister announced to make five out of the seven dispensaries 24/7 facility.

These dispensaries will be providing service to the residents of their respective areas round the clock, she said.

On this occasion Aamer Mehmood Kiani said major reforms were being introduced in the health sector by the present government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Minister said that unfortunately in the past no attention was paid to the health sector by previous governments. We are working on war-footing to provide best facilities to the masses with focus on the poor.

Share on: WhatsApp