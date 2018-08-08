Five of family killed over property dispute

Lahore

Five members of a family including three brothers were gunned down over property dispute in Phularwan area here on Tuesday. According to police, Lathi group and Shater group had dispute over property which led to armed clash between the groups today. As a result, three brothers Qurban Ali, Abdul Rasheed, Basheer Ahmed and two other family members Tanvir Ali and Qadir Ali sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and collected evidence. Raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects. Later, the relatives of victims brought the bodies to The Mall and staged a protest which blocked the road. DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar took a serious notice and ensured the protesters that justice would be provided to them. He directed the police officials to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Quetta that at least four personnel of security forces were killed and six injured as their vehicle overturned on the National Highway near Basima area of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to Levies sources, the vehicle turned turtle due to bursting of a tyre between Dhamak Post and Doli Post area of Basima. Security personnel Akbar, Sajjaad, Tariq and Arif died on the spot while Aqeel, Sattar, Asmat, Naeem, Akbar Saeed and Khuda Bakhsh received injuries. The dead and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In Faisalabad, as many as six persons, including two women were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here Tuesday that Ghulam Murtaza resident of Shorkot shot dead his wife Mehwish (40) in her parents house, near Korian Bridge Sammundri road.—APP

