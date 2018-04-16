Five of family injured in roof collapse

Faisalabad

Five members of a family were seriously injured when roof of a house collapsed here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that dilapidated roof of house located in Mansoorabad locality of Faisalabad suddenly came down.

Five members of family including husband, wife and their three children present in the house were buried under the rubble and sustained injuries. The rescue personnel and local people in their joint efforts pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted them to hospital for treatment.—INP