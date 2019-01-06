Five of family die of suffocation

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Five members of a family suffocated to death caused by gas accumulated into the room at Qalandarabad situated at Abbottabad district on Sunday.

According to reliable sources, husband, Muhammad Naveed and his wife and their three children namely Hasan Ali, Abdul Muez and Ahmad Ali died after their exposure to gas, one of the local residents told news men.

According to details due to extreme cold and chilly weather temperature went down at night, the family left the gas heater went into deep sleep at last night, which caused suffocation, thus died all of them.

After dawn when nobody came out from home the neighbors.

Deceased children were of ages, were reported such as five, seven and eight years respectively. Rescue personnel shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for autopsy, later buried in presence of hundreds and thousands of tears at their ancestral graveyard.

