Five newly-inducted AJK High Court judges sworn in

Mirpur (Ajk)

Five newly-inducted judges of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court have taken over the oath of their respective offices on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice M. Tabassam Aftab Alvi administered oath to Justice Choudhry Khalid Yousaf, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Raja Sajaad Ahmed Khan and Justice Choudhry Muhammad Munir as judges of the AJK High Court in a special ceremony held at the AJK High Court Building in the State’s capital town.

With the constitutional approval of Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, five vacant positions of judges in Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court were filled in three days ago after the formal approval by the competent authority.

The newly-appointed judges of the AJK HC include seasoned legal expert from Mirpur district Ch. Khalid Yousaf, outgoing Advocate General of AJK and senior jurist from Muzaffarabad Raza Ali Khan,

Raja Sajaad Advocate from Dheerkot (Bagh District), Sardar Ijaz Advocate from Rawalakot district and outgoing District and Session Judge Mirpur Chaudhry Muhammad Munir

from Muzaffarabad district, who was elevated to the office of the judge of the AJK High Court recently.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs AJK government Ch. Waheed ul Hassan read the notification about appointment of the new judges of the AJK High Court.

The swearing in ceremony was attended among others by AJK law minister Ch. Javed Akhter, sitting judges of AJK High Court Justice Azher Salim Baber, Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani and Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja besides Presidents of AJK High Court Bar Association and Central Bar Association Musaffarabad besides other members of the legal fraternity from various parts of AJK.

All the newly-appointed judges of the AJK HC have long distinguished career in the legal field.

The newly-appointed judge of AJK HC from Mirpur Ch. Khalid Yousaf has long distinguished careers in the legal field. Besides in various important slots related to the legal field, he also served as President of District Bar Association Mirpur in 2009-10.

Born on June 16, 1969 in Mirpur, Khalid Yousaf was enrolled as Advocate on February 22, 1995. Later on he was enrolled as Advocate AJK High Court and Supreme Court of AJK on 20th June 1998 and 22nd September 2004 respectively.

He also served ad as General secretary of Mirpur DBA in 2000-01, Secretary General of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, Assistant Advocate General of AJK IN 2007-08, member of AJK Bar Council, Chairman Restoration of Human Rights Committee of AJK Bar Council 2013-15, Chairman of Relief Committee of AJK Bar Council in year 2016 and legal Advisor Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) in 2008.

He has also the distinction to perform as Chairman of Mirpur District Environmental Lawyers Forum – the office he was holding so far since past many years on the move of the state-run Environmental Protection Agency of Azad Jammu Kashmir government.

During his long distinguished career as a practicing lawyer, Khalid Yousaf appeared before the courts of civil and criminal jurisdiction including banking and accountability courts, besides from the subordinate judiciary to the apex Supreme Court of AJK with the civil, criminal revenue cases.—APP