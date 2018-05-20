Five new judges of AJK High Court appointed

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (Ajk)

Five new judges have been appointed to Azad Jammu & Kashmir High Court. With the constitutional approval of Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, five vacant positions of judges in Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court have been filled in after the formal approval by the competent authority.

The newly- appointed judges of the AJK HC include seasoned legal expert from Mirpur Ch. Khalid Yousaf Advocate, senior jurist from Muzaffarabad Raza Ali Khan Advocate, Raja Sajaad Advocate from Dheerkot (Bagh District), Sardar Ijaz from Rawalakot district and Chaudhry Munir Hussain from Muzaffarabad district.

All the five newly-appointed judges of AJK High Court will take the oath of their offices in a special ceremony to be held in the State’s capital city of Muzaffarabad on Monday – May 21, 2018.

All the newly-appointed judges of the AJK HC have long distinguished career in the legal field. The newly-appointed judge of AJK HC from Mirpur Ch. Khalid Yousaf has long distinguished careers in the legal field. Besides in various important slots related to the legal field, he also served as President of District Bar Association Mirpur in 2009-10.

Born on June 16, 1969 in Mirpur, Khalid Yousaf was enrolled as Advocate on February 22, 1995. Later on he was enrolled as Advocate AJK High Court and Supreme Court of AJK on 20th June 1998 and 22nd September 2004 respectively.

He also served ad as General secretary of Mirpur DBA in 2000-01, Secretary General of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, Assistant Advocate General of AJK IN 2007-08, member of AJK Bar Council, Chairman Restoration of Human Rights Committee of AJK Bar Council 2013-15, Chairman of Relief Committee of AJK Bar Council in year 2016 and legal Advisor Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) in 2008.

He has also the distinction to perform as Chairman of Mirpur District Environmental Lawyers Forum – the office he was holding so far since past many years on the move of the state-run Environmental Protection Agency of Azad Jammu Kashmir government.

During his long distinguished career as a practicing lawyer, Khalid Yousaf appeared before the courts of civil and criminal jurisdiction including banking and accountability courts, besides from the subordinate judiciary to the apex Supreme Court of AJK with the civil, criminal revenue cases.