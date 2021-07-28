Five more Afghan soldiers returned to Kabul: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Five more Afghan soldiers, who had been provided safe passage by the Pakistan Army, were handed over to Afghan authorities on Wednesday at Nawapass, Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement (ISPR) said in a statement.

The soldiers have been handed to Afghan officials after due process.

They were given safe passage on their own request by Pakistan Army along Pak-Afghan International Border, Chitral, on July 26, the military media wing said in the statement.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army has handed over a group of 46 Afghan army personnel to their country’s authorities in a respectful way after they lost control of a military post on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

“Forty-six Afghan soldiers, including five officers, have been returned to Afghan authorities at Nawa Pass, Bajaur today [Tuesday] at 00:35 hours, Pakistan Standard Time,” said the Pakistan Army’s media wing in a statement.

The Pakistan Army allowed these troops from the Afghan National Army and the Border Police safe entry into Pakistan on their own request on July 25th in Arundu Sector of the Pak-Afghan International Border, Chitral, according to the statement.

The Afghan troops crossed into Pakistan with their guns, ammo, and communication equipment, according to the ISPR.

“The said soldiers have now been amicably returned to the Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment,” it added.

“Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time of need,” the Pakistan Army said.

After failing to hold their military positions near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistan Army gave these Afghan troops “refuge and safe passage” on Sunday night.

