Five-member robber gang busted, arms recovered

The Islamabad Police busted a five-member gang of robbers and recovered weapons from them in the federal capital on Tuesday.

To keep a check on crimes, SP (Rural) Hassam Bin Iqbal constituted a special team including SHO Khana police Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Haneef, ASIs Muhammad Ajmal, Iftikhar Ahmed and others.

The police team raided suspected hideout of suspects at ‘Pindorian’ area.They arrested five robbers red-handed when they were planning for a robbery in an adjoining area. The detainees were identified as Arslan Khan, Junaid Khan, Bakht Khan, Rahsid Abbassi and Lariab.

Police also recovered five pistols from them and they confessed during the preliminary investigation to commit street crime and snatch motorbikes from various areas.They have already remained jail birds and further investigation is underway. —INP

