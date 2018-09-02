Five land-grabbers arrested

Islamabad Noon Police on Saturday arrested five land grabbers through a prompt action when they were trying to occupy the land at gun point, police said.

According to details, Qamar-ul-Islam, a resident of Jhugi Syedan, Islamabad, informed Rescue 15 police that Hussain Khan son of Naseer Khan Marwat has barged into his property at ‘Al-Qamar Garden’ Jhugi Syedan along with 10 gun-tooting persons. Following this information, senior police officials assigned the task to Noon police station to ensure arrest of the land grabbers.

Station House Officer Inspector Arshad along with police team raided there and managed to arrest five persons after police operation. The nabbed persons have been identified as Khurram Shehzad, Aashiq, Naveed Khan, Perve Khan and Anwaar Ameen.

Police team also recovered two kalashnikovs, one 222 rifle, two 30 bore pistols, one carbine and ammunition from them. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconders and police is hopeful for their arrest.

The SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to take strict action against those involved in grabbing property of others. —INP

