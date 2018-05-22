Five KP MPs send defamation notices to Imran

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Five estranged Paki-stan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Monday sent defama-tion notices to party chief Imran Khan for levelling allegation that they sold their votes during the Senate elec-tions held in March.

Imran Khan, in a press conference in April, had revealed the names of 20 MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were allegedly in-volved in horse-trading during the Senate elec-tions.

Qurban Ali Khan, Yaseen Khalil, Abdul Haq Khan, Zahid Dur-rani and Ubaidullah Mayar — among the 20 named by the PTI chief — sent defama-tion notices to the PTI chief on Monday, de-manding an apology within 14 days and payment of damages amounting to Rs1 bil-lion or face legal pro-ceedings.

Terming the allega-tions against him as to-tally false and defama-tory, Qurban Ali, in his legal notice, also al-leged that he was de-famed and removed from the post of ad-viser to Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak after he refused to illegally appoint people accord-ing to Khattak’s wishes.

The PTI chief had held the press conference last month after his party lost the Senate seats to the PPP it was expected to win.