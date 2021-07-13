Five Korangi UCs put under micro smart lockdown

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus the local administration has notified micro smart lockdown in five union councils in two subdivisions of Karachi’s Korangi District.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has enforced the micro smart lockdown in hot spots of five union councils on a report of the District Health Officer (DHO) after 16 coronavirus cases surfaced in the area.

Three union councils in Korangi subdivision including Union Council-08 Zaman Town, Union Council-10 Bhittai Colony, UC-02 Nasir Colony and two union councils of Model Colony subdivision, UC-03 Saudabad and UC-01 Model Colony, have been declared as hot spot areas.

Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be imposed strictly in the hot spot areas, according to the notification.

Wearing face mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas.

The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and all family and other gatherings will remain banned in these areas.

The micro smart lockdown will remain enforced in these hot spots for 14 days, with effect from July-13 to July-26, according to the notification.

As many as 35 cases of the Indian Delta variant of the COVID-19 have been reported in Sindh, confirmed provincial health department on Tuesday.

Secretary health Sindh, QasimSoomro said five members of a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari confirmed infected with the Indian Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The condition of four people is said to be critical and they are currently hospitalised. Soomro further said that the authorities are tracing the people who met with the infected people recently in a bid to control the spread of the deadly variant.

The citizens have been advised to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, 20 people were diagnosed with the delta variant of Covid-19 in the Rawalpindi district.

Multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants are circulating globally. One of these is the B.1.617 lineage, detected in India earlier this year.

Early evidence suggests that its sub-lineage B.1.617.2, known as the Delta variant, is more transmissible than contemporary lineages.

The World Health Organizaton (WHO), which has given it the label Delta, has categorised it as a variant of concern (VOC).

It has said it continues to observe “significantly increased transmissibility” and a “growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant”.