Five killed, several injured in clashes

Shikarpur

At least five people were killed and several others including women and a cop were injured in armed clashes over old enmities in different areas of Shikarpur on Sunday. Police said that armed men of two rival groups traded fire near Khanpur area of Shikarpur. Three persons were killed in an exchange of fire while five others were injured.

When police reached the scene, the armed men started firing injuring a cop. In retaliatory action two culprits were also killed and some others were injured. Four people, including a woman sustained bullet wounds while two rival groups traded fire near Hamayun area of Shikarpur.

Meanwhile, in Miranshah, son of former MNA among two people were shot dead here on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place in Mir Ali area of Miranshah in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) where armed men killed two over personal grudge. The deceased included son of former MNA Maulana Muhammad Din and another.—INP