Five killed, one injured in Naushehro Feroze incidents

Naushehro Feroze

At least five people were killed and another in separate incidents of firing and suicide here on Friday.

Police said that unidentified armed men barged into a house located village Gul Khan Marri of Naushehro Feroze and opened fire at five people sleeping in the house.

As a result of firing four people including Haji Khadim Mugheri, Jumma Khan Mugheri, Waheed Mugheri and Hussain Mugheri were killed while Ali Sher Mugheri sustained bullet wounds.

The police said that the incident seems to be outcome of property dispute as the deceased hailing from village Sultan Bugti of Larkana were in differences with their paternal uncle over ownership of a piece of land.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Joji alias Rozeena Jaskani d/o Touto Jaskani committed suicide over unknown reasons by hanging her in village Saifal Jaskani, Naushehro Feroze.

The bodies and injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations, started investigation.—INP

