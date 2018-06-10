Five killed in different accidents

Faisalabad

Five persons were killed in separate road accidents in and around the city during the last 12 hours. Police Saturday said that a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle at Narwala Road near Jawwad Club.

As a result, motorcyclists 20-yearold Nabeel, 17-year-old Ali Raza and 16-year-old Adeel, residents of Naimat Abad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, Irfan resident of Chak No.192-GB was killed while his friend Asif resident of Chak No.197-GB was injured when a rashly driven truck hit their car near Chak No.412-GB. In yet another accident, 3-year-old Ahmad was killed while his father Azam, mother Shagufta and brother Saqlain (6-years) received serious injuries when a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle near Chak No.243 at Sammundri Road. Police took all bodies into custody and started investigation.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed seven other injured as two rival groups attacked each other in Karmwal village in the limits of Taxila Cantonment Police station. The dead were identified as Jawad Ahmed (age 25) and Fakhar Zaman (30), while injured were identified as Hammad Shahid (12), Bakhsish Monwar (52), Jumma Khan (50), Shahzad Ellahi, Sajid Ellahi, Sherbaz Taj and Adnan Taj. The dead bodies were handed over for burial after autopsy at THQ hospital. Cantonment Police have registered a case and started further investigation.—APP