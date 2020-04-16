Five killed due to toxic gases

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MULTAN Five persons, out of seven people who went unconscious due to sewer gases while cleaning sewer disposal near Basti Malook Tool plaza died on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122 official Dr Kaleemullah, three people went into non operational disposal to make it functional. The said persons went unconscious due to toxic gases and then four others entered into it to save them and all affected by gases. The teams of Rescue 1122 Multan and Lodhran jointly launched operation and get them out from the disposal.