Five killed as landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, at least five passengers were killed and nine others injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in Kishtwar district of Jammu region, today.

The incident took place at Kulligad on the Kishtwar-Paddar road when huge boulders and debris came down from a hillock, trapping a passenger vehicle plying on the road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, told media.

Five persons were killed on the spot. Nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Officials said the vehicle was carrying a group of devotees from Udhampur to the shrine of Machail in Padder Valley.—KMS

