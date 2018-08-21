Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Kashmir
  3. Five killed as landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar

Five killed as landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, at least five passengers were killed and nine others injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in Kishtwar district of Jammu region, today.
The incident took place at Kulligad on the Kishtwar-Paddar road when huge boulders and debris came down from a hillock, trapping a passenger vehicle plying on the road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, told media.
Five persons were killed on the spot. Nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.
Officials said the vehicle was carrying a group of devotees from Udhampur to the shrine of Machail in Padder Valley.—KMS

Post Views: 13

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top