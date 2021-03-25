Five killed after assailants open fire on passenger vehicle in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT – At least five people were killed and seven others injured after a passenger vehicle came under a gun attack in an area of Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

The incident happened in Naltar Valley, about 34 kilometres from Gilgit, near RCC bridge when unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle.

According to police, all the deceased and injured persons belonged to upper Natlar. The bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area while a search operation has been launched to trace the assailants.