Five killed, 20 injured as bus overturns near Hub

Hub

At least five persons were killed and 20 other were wounded when a bus overturned in Wirab area near Hub in Balochistan province on late Sunday night. According to details, a bus bringing back devotees from Shah Noorani shrine to Karachi turned turtle when it reached Wirab area near Hub, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 20 other. All the passengers travelling on the ill-fated bus were residents of Orango Town area of Karachi.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital, Hab. Later, some seriously injured passengers were shifted to Karachi. Rescue sources informed that women and children were among the injured.—INP