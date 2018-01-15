Five killed, 11 injured in road accident

Toba Tek Singh

As many as five passengers were killed and 11 others were injured in a road accident at Rajana Road, here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, a speeding bus hit a pick-up van near Police Lines at Rajana Road.

As a result, five persons of a Noorpur-based family including Abdur Rasheed, Shamim Bibi, Shagufta Bibi, Nadia Bibi and Shazia Bibi received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The ill-fated family was travelling in a pick-up van from 313 Noorpur to Ghazia Abad to attend an engagement function.

In this accident, 11 other passengers including Faizan, Fauzia, Fizza, Horia, Afzal, Naeem, etc. also received injuries. They were shifted to DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh from where two patients were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to their critical condition. Meanwhile armed men gunned one person over marriage feud and escaped the scene here on Sunday.—APP