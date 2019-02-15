Five ‘key arrests’ made in Ali Raza Abidi murder case

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The law enforcing agencies on Friday made five ‘key arrests’, in assassination of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abdi.

The former member of National Assembly (MNA) was shot dead on December 25, last year outside his house in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi.

According to sources, five members of an 11-member gang that was directly involved in Abidi’s killing, were arrested from Lyari.

The rounded up accused have made startling revelation in the interrogation. The gang killed the MQM’s former lawmaker on the political grounds by taking “wage”, relayed sources.

Furthermore, eight members of the gang were tasked to trace Ali Raza Abidi, whereas a trained rider along with the shooter was hired to assassinate him.

Sources further said that two main accused of the case have fled Iran, while further investigation from the held accused in the case was underway.

The law enforcing traced the accused after finding a clue from killing incident of Ehtisham, a youth, who was gunned down in city’s area of Liaquatabad last year. Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 last year outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

