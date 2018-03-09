Five judges transferred, posted

Staff Reporter

The Chief Justice and the Judges of the Sindh High Court ordered transfers and postings of five District & Sessions Judges, with immediate effect, in the public interest here Thursday:

Mr. Munawar Ali Lodhi has been posted to Jacobabad against the vacant post. Mr. Abdul Ghani Soomro is transferred from Sukkur to Hyderabad vice Mr. Amjad Ali Bohio transferred. Mr. Amjad Ali Bohio is transferred from Hyderabad to Sukkur vice Mr. Abdul Ghani Soomro transferred. Mr. Abdul Naeem Memon is transferred from Thatta to Larkana against the post lying vacant. Mr. Jamshed Ali Awan is transferred from Mithi to Dadu against the post lying vacant.

In pursuance of notification dated 26-02-2018 is-sued by the Home Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi the Chief Justice has directed Syed Shahkeel Hyder, District & Sessions Judge, Jacobabad, to join his new slot as Presiding Officer, Anti-Terrorism Court –I, Sukkur.

In pursuance of notification dated 26-02-2018 issued by the Law Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi the Chief Justice has directed Mr. Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro, District & Sessions Judge, Larkana, to join his new slot as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial) Hyderabad.