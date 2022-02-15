Five Intelligence Bureau officials suspended for allegedly torturing TV host Iqrarul Hassan

ISLAMABAD – Five officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were suspended for allegedly torturing television host and journalist Syed Iqrarul Hassan at their office in Karachi for attempting to expose their alleged corruption.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show Hassan bloodied up and receiving treatment at a hospital.

The television host while talking to news channel accused the officials of stripping him and his team naked and torturing them for exposing the corruption of an IB officials. He claimed that the intelligence officials also made videos after stripping them naked.

Iqrarul Hassan said that an officer of IB was spotted taking bribe at the gate of his office, adding that they were beaten up by the government employees when they tried to report the matter to senior IB officer Rizwan Shah.

اقرار پر تشدد کے حوالے سے تازہ ترین#iqrarulhassan pic.twitter.com/AouWt0g3F9 — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) February 14, 2022

“We were held hostage for more than three hours. I got almost 8-10 stitches on my head due to the assault,” he said, adding that his shoulder had also been dislocated.

He said that the footage they had recorded was also discarded by the agency officials.

Following the incident, Deputy Director General IB Iftikhar Nabi Tunio issued a notification, suspending five officials “for mistreatment of ARY News team and mishandling the situation”.

The suspended officers include Syed Mohiuddin Rizwan (Director, BPS-19), Mehmoob Ali (stenotypist), Inam Ali (stenotypist), Rajab Ali (sub-inspector) and Khawar.