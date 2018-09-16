Five injured in armed clash

Five people sustained bullet wounds in armed clash between two groups in the provincial capital on Sunday, police.

Armed men of two groups while were in old dispute traded fire in Kahna area of Lahore.

Five people belonging to both groups were injured in the exchange of fire.

The injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against armed of the two groups started raids for their arrest.

Four members of a family were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the mini van was heading towards Layyah from Bahawalpur when it collided with a truck at MM road due to over speeding.

As a result, Abdul Hameed, Manahil Hameed, Madiha Bibi and Rehana Bibi died on the spot while Nadia Bibi and Maqsooda Bibi sustained injuries.On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. —INP

