Five injured as car ploughs into pedestrians

Gujranwala

At least five people were critically injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians here on Saturday. The young car driver held, handed over to police after giving him sound thrash.

According to details, a youth car driver who later admitted that he was in hurry to meet his beloved, ploughed the vehicle into pedestrians in Gujranwala. Five people were injured in the accident who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Residents held the driver responsible for accident and after giving him sound thrash handed him over to police which after registering a case against him have started an investigation.—INP

