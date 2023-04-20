Five Indian soldiers killed, one wounded in deadly attack in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – At least five Indian security personnel were killed after attackers ambushed a military vehicle in the Poonch district of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Media reports quoting Indian armed forces said unidentified assailants targeted army personnel in the Himalayan region. In a statement, Indian army said one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified militants.

Five members of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit succumbed to the deadly attack, and another was critically injured; who was moved to the army-run medical facility at Rajouri. Meanwhile, forces continued operation to detain the attackers, the Indian army said.

It was reported that militants in the guise of heavy rains and low visibility ambushed the forces who could not fight back, and the vehicle apparently caught inferno with possible use of hand grenades.

Just IN:— Ahead of G20 meeting in India-controlled Kashmir, militants have killed five Indian army soldiers. pic.twitter.com/mX7OMgZJz2 — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) April 20, 2023

Let it be known that Indian forces have martyred hundreds of Kashmiri youth in recent years while forces continued operations against rebels.

Modi-led government has deployed hundreds of thousands of soldiers in occupied territory against residents who are seeking to contain a resistance movement striving for independence or the disputed region’s merger with Pakistan.