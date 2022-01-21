Five including child die as powerful winds hit Karachi

KARACHI – At least five people were killed and several others injured on Friday in multiple incidents as strong winds hit Pakistan’s port city.

The causalities were reported in different areas including North Nazimabad, Baldia Town and Sarjani Town.

A resident of North Nazimabad was killed after a wall of his residence collapsed due to the strong winds while another lost his life in Gulshan e Mammar area.

All injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has said strong winds will continue in Karachi on January 21 (today), adding that the overall temperature in the city will also drop further.

According to the Met department, winds are blowing with a speed of 45 to 54 kilometres per hour (kmph) in the inner city, while their speed can surge to 63kmph in coastal areas.

The Annual Convocation of the University of Karachi, which was scheduled for January 22, has been postponed due to the bad weather condition.

Met Office said that the port city is likely to receive another cold wave following the end of the powerful winds.

Mercury is likely to drop to single digits and range from 8 to 9 degrees Celsius from January 22-26, the PMD has said.