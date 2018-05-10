Five Hindu families converted to Islam willingly at the hand of Patron of Tehreek Ahle-Hadith Pakistan Prof.
Muhammad Younis Siddiqi at Jamia Masjid Khalid bin Waleed Gulistan-e-Johar here.
They recited Kalma-e-Tayyaba and Prof Siddiqi informed them about the basic teachings of Islam, said a statement on Wednesday.
They have been given Islamic names as now the male will be called with their new Islamic name Abu Bakar, Umer, Abdullah and Abdul Rehman.—.APP
Five Hindu families convert to Islam
