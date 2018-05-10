Five Hindu families convert to Islam

Five Hindu families converted to Islam willingly at the hand of Patron of Tehreek Ahle-Hadith Pakistan Prof.

Muhammad Younis Siddiqi at Jamia Masjid Khalid bin Waleed Gulistan-e-Johar here.

They recited Kalma-e-Tayyaba and Prof Siddiqi informed them about the basic teachings of Islam, said a statement on Wednesday.

They have been given Islamic names as now the male will be called with their new Islamic name Abu Bakar, Umer, Abdullah and Abdul Rehman.—.APP

Related