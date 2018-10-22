Five held with huge quantity of drugs, gutka in Karachi

KARACHI : At least five drug peddlers were arrested besides huge quantity of drugs and gutka recovery in the metropolis on Monday.

The police launched a crackdown against drug pushers in Sarjani Town Karachi.

During operation five notorious drug peddlers involved in inter-district supply and business of drugs were arrested.

Huge quantity of drugs of different kinds and gutka were recovered during the operation and the detainees were being interrogated after registering a case against them and according to police more arrests and recoveries were expected as investigation will proceed.

