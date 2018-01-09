Five held during anti-narcotics campaign

Nawabshah

District police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Suddozai launched massive campaign against narcotics peddlers, dealers and sellers. During the campaign police arrested an accused Manzoor and recovered huge quantity of local made wine and its ingredients and registered case against him.

The Airport Police Station during campaign arrested Shahzad Khan Memon and recovered intoxicated Pan-Massala from his possession. Another dacoit Gulbahar wanted in score of robbery cases was arrested while weapons and stolen motorcycle recovered from his possession.—APP