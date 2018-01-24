Five health-screening camps set up for govt employees

Faisalabad

Three-day health screening camps have been set up at five points in the district for medical examination of employees of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and local government departments. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani inaugurated the health screening camp set up at the premises of Waste Management Company. CEO District Health Authority Dr. Zafar Abbas, MD FWMC Col. Ammad Iqbal Gill, Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha, DHO Dr. Muhammad Asif Shahzad, Dr. Bilal, Dr. Rana Imran, Dr. Wasim and other officers of health department were also present during the inaugural ceremony. Seven desks have been arranged in each camp for the registration, medical examination, lab tests, vaccination and counseling of the registered employees. The Deputy Commissioner visited the health screening camp and observed the process of medical examination and vaccination of the employees. He advised the staff to perform this important task with full responsibilities so as health screening was imperative to sensitize the government employees for maintaining their health.—APP