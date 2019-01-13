Five gamblers held; cash, cell phones, LCDs seized

Khanewal

The police arrested five culprits gambling on cricket match, seized thousands of rupees cash, cell phones, LCDs and other material here on Sunday. According to DPO Muhammad Masoom, the police team headed by SHO Falak Sher Kathia raided a gambling den in Colony No, 1 in city police station jurisdiction, Khanewal.

During raid, five gamblers Umer Daraz, Muhammad Ali, Naeem, Muhammad Saeed and Babar Ali gambling on cricket match were arrested. The police also recovered cash worth 25,600 rupees, four cell phones, four telephone sets, two receivers, two LCDs, a TV, fax machine, gambling registration register and a laptop. The police sealed the gambling den, confiscated the recovered cash, other material and after registering a case against the detainees have started an investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp