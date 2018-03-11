Five food production units sealed

Rawalpindi

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown against substandard and unhygienic items and sealed five production units in different areas of Rawalpindi.

According to spokesman of PFA, A team raided in Ganj Mandi and adjoining areas and sealed M.B Foods, Hafeez Traders and Karachi Nimko units due to unhygienic condition and poor cleanliness.

PFA also issued notices to various outlets to improve cleanliness while fine of Rs 42,000 was imposed for not making cleanliness arrangements.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.—APP