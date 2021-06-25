Five FC troops martyred in Balochistan terror attack

RAWALPINDI – Five soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Sangan area of District Sibi.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists had targeted the troops when they were patrolling the area.

During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in terms of men and material.

A search operation is underway to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, the ISPR said in the statement.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five FC personnel in the attack.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the governor said that sacrifices rendered by the security forces for durable peace in the country would never be wasted.

On June 14, four troops of FC were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the Marget-Quetta road.

According to the ISPR, “Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device,”.

The martyred personnel include Subedar Sardar All Khan, Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, Sepoy Muhammad Anwar and Sepoy Awais Khan.

On June 11, a soldier of FC was martyred while two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kharan district of Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) in a statement said that security forces conducted an IBO in Hulmerg.

“Two terrorists, involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition was recovered,” it added.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier of FC Balochistan named Sepoy Fidaur Rehman was martyred.

