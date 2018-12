Miranshah

Five FC personnel were injured in collision between truck and a car here on Friday. According to details, a FC truck and a car collided in Asad Khel area in tehsil Dossali of North Waziristan.

Five FC personnel including three soldiers Hafiz Aziz, Ahmad, Shafqat, Naik Riaz and Hawaldar Sabir were injured.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dossali where FC solider Shafqat were referred to Peshawar due to critical condition.—INP

