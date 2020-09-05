Five fatalities, 513 new Corona cases reported in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan reported 513 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 298,025.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, five more people succumbed to the deadly virus during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,340.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 130,253 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab 97,118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,498, Balochistan 13,157, Islamabad 15,726, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,313 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,960.