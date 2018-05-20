Five emergency relief centres set up

Sialkot

The district administration has established five emergency relief centres in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Chaprar sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary. According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farrukh Naveed, the relief centres had been established for providing emergency relief, food stuff, medicines and even fodder to locals affected by Indian shelling and their cattle in Sialkot border villages as well.

The Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed distributed financial compensation cheques of Rs0.5 million each to the families of seven Pakistani citizens martyred during ‘border terrorism’ by Indian border security forces along Sialkot Working Boundary here.

He also distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs75,000 each to 16 seriously injured and Rs25,000 each to 14 minor injured persons. On the occasion, ADCG Meesam Abbas informed that as many as nine persons (including three women and an infant child) were killed and 45 others got injured seriously due to unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian shelling on villages along Sialkot Working Boundary during the fresh four-day long spell of ‘Indian border terrorism.’—APP