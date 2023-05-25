Five drug pushers held

The police arrested five drug peddlers besides re-covering over five kilogram narcotics from their possession during an operation in Kohistan Colony of Mansehra on Thursday. In line with the direc-tions of DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, the Manshera City police launched crackdown against drug pushers.

During operation, five drug pushers including Khangir s/o Abdul Shakoor, Altaf s/o Maroofullah, Rizwan s/o Hamayun, Bashir s/o Anwar and Abdul Hameed s/o Skindar were apprehended with 4.95 kilogram hashish and 350 gram methamphetamine (Ice).

Meanwhile, police reacting to aerial firing in Lambi Dheri area of Mansehra recovered two Kalashnik-ovs and ammunition but culprits managed to flee.—INP