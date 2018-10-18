Five drug pushers arrested

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five drugs pushers and recovered 5.6070 kg chars from their possessions. According to police, PS Rangpura managed to arrest Nadeem with 1,070 kg chars, Naveed with 1.150 and Jawqad 1.180 kg chars from its jurisdiction. Meanwhile, PS Sadr arrested Khalid with 1.140 kg chars and Asghar 1.130 kg chars. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Three drug pushers on Tuesday were awarded fine and imprisonment by the court. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi while announcing verdicts of three drug cases, awarded two month imprisonment and fine worth Rs 5000 to Umair, ten months imprisonment and fine amounting to Rs 10000 to Ihsan Elahi and ten months imprisonment and fine worth Rs 10000 to Mehmood Masih.

